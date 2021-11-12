Australia beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final

DUBAI :Australia reached the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Set 177 for victory, David Warner made 49 before Australia rode unbeaten cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to clinch the win with one over to spare.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Babar Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.

New Zealand beat England nL1N2S11W7 in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Dubai; editing by Ken Ferris and Ed Osmond)