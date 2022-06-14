Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia beat Peru on penalties to claim World Cup place
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia beat Peru on penalties to claim World Cup place

Australia beat Peru on penalties to claim World Cup place
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Australia v Peru - Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - June 13, 2022 Peru's Edison Flores in action with Australia's Jackson Irvine REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
Australia beat Peru on penalties to claim World Cup place
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Australia v Peru - Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - June 13, 2022 Australia players celebrate after qualifying to the FIFA World Cup REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
Australia beat Peru on penalties to claim World Cup place
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Australia v Peru - Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - June 13, 2022 Australia's Awer Mabil and teammates celebrate after qualifying to the FIFA World Cup REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
14 Jun 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 05:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : Australia substitute Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to secure his country a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar as they edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental qualifying playoff on Monday.

Redmayne danced across the goal-line before diving to the right to stop a kick from Alex Valera and hand Australia a deserved victory at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Australia qualified for a fifth successive World Cup and a sixth in total.

They will play in Group D at the World Cup with holders France, Denmark and Tunisia. The finals run from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us