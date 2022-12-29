Australia beat South Africa by innings and 182 runs, seal series 2-0

MELBOURNE : Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second test in Melbourne on Thursday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare.
Source: Reuters
