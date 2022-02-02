Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia fly in coffee expert to power them to Beijing gold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia fly in coffee expert to power them to Beijing gold

Australia fly in coffee expert to power them to Beijing gold

The coffee-loving Australians have brought their own barista to the Olympics. (Photo: iStock)

02 Feb 2022 07:25PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 07:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Australian athletes at the Winter Olympics have a "performance-enhancing stimulant" to power them to gold - flying their own barista into the coronavirus-secure Beijing bubble.

The coffee-loving Australians did the same thing at the Tokyo Games last summer and it was such a hit they have replicated it in the Chinese capital.

"The purpose of the barista was it's a tried and true assistance for high performance," Geoff Lipshut, the Australian chef de mission, said on Wednesday (Feb 2), two days ahead of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Games.

"We had the barista in Tokyo, where the team did incredibly well. It seemed like a no-brainer.

"Given our winter athletes travel so long away from Australia, we can bring a little touch of home and have that available."

Phil Bellingham, who is going in the cross-country skiing, hopes the caffeine shot from a Queensland barista brewing Australian coffee will propel him up the rankings.

"Coffee is a performance-enhancing stimulant so it's great to have that winning edge on our side," the 30-year-old said with a laugh.

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

Australia Beijing Winter Olympics coffee

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us