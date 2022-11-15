Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia captain Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia captain Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League

Australia captain Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 Australia's Pat Cummins walks of the pitch after losing his wicket during day 2 of the Third Test REUTERS/Loren Elliott

15 Nov 2022 09:07AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 09:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Australia captain Pat Cummins has opted out of playing the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, citing a heavy international schedule.

The test and one-day skipper played the last three IPL tournaments with Kolkata Knight Riders but cut short his 2022 campaign due to a hip injury.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next year's IPL," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup."

Cummins had a disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup on home soil, taking only three wickets from four matches at an average of 44.00 as defending champions Australia crashed out before the semi-finals.

Australia's Ashes tour of England starts in June, 2023 before India host the 50-over World Cup in October/December.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.