Australia captain Kerr ruled out of two games at World Cup with injury

SYDNEY : Australia captain and forward Sam Kerr was ruled out of two games of the Women's World Cup, including the opener against Ireland on Thursday, after picking up a calf injury in training a day earlier.

The team said she would re-assessed by the medical team after Australia's second group stage match on July 27 against Nigeria.

Kerr's loss is a big blow for Tony Gustavsson's 10th-ranked Matildas, who are considered one of the favourites to win their home tournament.

The 29-year-old Chelsea striker is the all time leading goalscorer for her country with 63 goals.