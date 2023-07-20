Logo
Australia captain Kerr ruled out of two games at World Cup with injury
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group B - Australia Press Conference - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - July 19, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr and coach Tony Gustavsson during a press conference REUTERS/Carl Recine

20 Jul 2023 05:11PM
SYDNEY : Australia captain and forward Sam Kerr was ruled out of two games of the Women's World Cup, including the opener against Ireland on Thursday, after picking up a calf injury in training a day earlier.

The team said she would re-assessed by the medical team after Australia's second group stage match on July 27 against Nigeria.

Kerr's loss is a big blow for Tony Gustavsson's 10th-ranked Matildas, who are considered one of the favourites to win their home tournament.

The 29-year-old Chelsea striker is the all time leading goalscorer for her country with 63 goals.

Source: Reuters

