Sport

Australia clinch ODI series with victory over England in decider
Sport

Australia clinch ODI series with victory over England in decider
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - England v Australia - Bristol County Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 29, 2024 Australia's Travis Head in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - England v Australia - Bristol County Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 29, 2024 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne takes a catch to dismiss England's Adil Rashid off the bowling of Travis Head Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - England v Australia - Bristol County Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 29, 2024 England's Matthew Potts in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - England v Australia - Bristol County Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 29, 2024 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - England v Australia - Bristol County Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 29, 2024 England's Ben Duckett in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
30 Sep 2024 01:11AM
BRISTOL, England : Travis Head took 4-28 as Australia strangled England with spin before launching a rapid pursuit of their target with rain in the air to clinch the One-Day International series 3-2 following a 49-run win via Duckworth–Lewis–Stern in Bristol on Sunday.

Australia were cruising at 165 for two after 20.4 overs in reply to England’s 309 all out before the rain that had been expected all day washed out the prospect of any more play four balls past the threshold for constituting a match.

After being sent in to bat, England made a fast start as Ben Duckett smashed his way to 107 but were stifled by Australia's spinners and fell well short of a par score having been 202 for two midway through their innings.

Australia made haste with the bat and cleared the boundary nine times to win a fascinating series they had led 2-0 but allowed England to set up a decider with victories in the previous two fixtures.

Source: Reuters

