Australia coach Jones appoints Davis as attack coach

MELBOURNE : Australia coach Eddie Jones has recruited London Irish assistant Brad Davis as his attack coach and confirmed a number of other appointments on a bumper staff to help the Wallabies "smash and grab" the Rugby Championship and World Cup in France.

Former rugby league player Davis played over 200 games in the English Super League before switching to coaching union and has held roles at Ospreys in the Pro14, and Bath and Wasps in the English Premiership.

Rugby Australia confirmed ACT Brumbies assistant coach Dan Palmer will be line-out coach, working with forwards boss Neal Hatley.

Frenchman Pierre-Henry Broncan, who was sacked by French side Castres in February, has been appointed as a maul consultant.

"The maul is an important part of the Wallabies' attack," Rugby Australia said in a statement on Thursday.

Former Wallabies flyhalf Berrick Barnes joins on a part-time basis as a kicking consultant.

Jones also appointed Jon Clarke to lead his strength and conditioning team, with Nigel Ashley-Jones as assistant.

John Pryor also returns to the Wallabies setup as a "speed consultant", Rugby Australia said.

Australia kick off their Rugby Championship campaign on July 8 against world champions South Africa in Pretoria.

Prior to the Sept. 8 to Oct. 28 World Cup, Jones has set beating New Zealand in the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested between the trans-Tasman nations, as a priority.

Australia have not held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

"We believe we have a quality coaching staff to plan and prepare the team for a smash-and-grab campaign, winning the Bledisloe Cup and finishing winning the Rugby World Cup," Jones said.

"It is experienced, diverse and adaptable. Ready to smash and grab."