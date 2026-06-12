Australia coach Popovic extends contract until 2027 Asian Cup

June 12 : Australia coach Tony Popovic has signed a contract extension that will take him through to the Asian Cup in 2027, Football Australia said on Friday ahead of the Socceroos' World Cup opener against Turkey.

• Popovic, a member of the Australia squad that reached the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time in 2006, replaced Graham Arnold in 2024 and helped the side qualify for a sixth straight World Cup.

• The 52-year-old's contract was set to end after the World Cup, which runs until July 19.

• “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the Socceroos, and it is a role that I thoroughly enjoy and one I have never taken for granted. My absolute focus right now is on the FIFA World Cup," Popovic said.

• Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Turkey in Vancouver on Saturday, before taking on co-hosts United States (June 19) and Paraguay (June 25) in Group D.

• Next year's Asian Cup will be hosted by Saudi Arabia and will run from January 7 to February 5, with Australia seeking a second title after winning the 2015 edition.