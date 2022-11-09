Australia coaches warn team to prepare fully for Italy test

FLORENCE, Italy: Australia have been warned by their coaches to put in the same effort for Saturday’s test against Italy as they have done for their last two matches on tour against Scotland and France or face the prospect of a surprise defeat.

Winger Tom Wright says the primary message from the Wallaby coaches to players ahead of this week’s international in Florence is not to let standards dip after their narrow win over Scotland and disappointing last-gasp defeat by France on Saturday.

"The main messaging has been around making sure that we respect the opposition and ignore all the usual sort of messaging around what could be perceived as the easiest of the five games for us on this tour," he told a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

"It's very easy to get up when you’re up against in France or Ireland, the top two teams in the world, but you must also make sure you put the same emphasis on playing well and preparing the same way for Italy.

"It’s about respecting your opposition regardless where they're at in the world rankings and their previous history," he added.

Australia take on Ireland and Wales later this month on an intensive tour as they prepare for next year’s World Cup.

"All these test matches count leading up to the World Cup next year. We want teams to absolutely respect us, but the World Cup is obviously a fair while away still," said Wright.

Wright set up in a dream try for the Wallabies at the start of Saturday’s game at the Stade de France as they ran the ball from their own half to score, but then also took responsibility for a defensive slip as home winger Damian Penaud scored to see France to victory.

"I’ve just got to own that moment. It can be good in the first five minutes, but probably more often than not, it’s what you're doing in the last five minutes that counts the most," he said.