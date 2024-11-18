Australia condemn hapless Wales to record run of defeats

CARDIFF :Australia hooker Matt Faessler and fullback Tom Wright both scored a hat-trick of tries as the Wallabies thrashed a tired-looking Wales 52-20 on Sunday to condemn the home side to their worst run of results.

It was an unprecedented 11th successive defeat for Wales, who last won at the World Cup 13 months ago, and the result will add significant pressure onto veteran coach Warren Gatland, whose tenure had already been under scrutiny.

Australia, who had a poor run of results themselves this year, continued their upturn in fortunes as they won a second successive test after last weekend’s 42-37 victory over England, with lock Nick Frost and centre Len Ikitau also scoring tries and Noah Lolesio kicking six conversions.

Wales’ points came from tries from Aaron Wainwright and Ben Thomas and eight from the boot of flyhalf Gareth Anscombe and a Sam Costelow conversion.

Australia got off to a blistering start and were 19-0 up after 22 minutes, scoring a trio of tries in a nine-minute spell.

Wright accelerated past the Welsh defence after stepping inside for the first try on 13 minutes before Frost ran from outside the home 22 three minutes later to easily dot down after Wales flanker James Botham lost possession..

If there were groans from the Principality Stadium crowd as the giant lock galloped away from their defence, then there was a stunned silence when Australia went over in the 22nd minute for their third try.

A lineout maul was met with little resistance as Faessler scored the first of his trio of tries.

Wales bounced back to score through Wainwright three minutes later, which suggested they might be able to launch a comeback.

The subsequent conversion and two penalties from Anscombe reduced the halftime deficit to 13-19 and Wales’ prospects looked even better early in the second half when Australia’s experienced back Samu Kerevi was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle, later upgraded to red.

But 14-man Australia put paid to home hopes as they mauled two more tries in the space of four minutes with Faessler finishing both off to open up to a 20-point lead.

When Wright intercepted the ball and ran some 55 metres to make it 40-13 in the 61st minute, the contest was effectively over, although there was a consolation try for Thomas with 12 minutes to go.

Ikitau and Wright then added to the Wallabies’ try haul in the final minutes for a record score for Australia in Cardiff, surpassing the 38-3 win in the Welsh capital in the 1991 World Cup.

