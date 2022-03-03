Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Russia COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

Australia consider two spinners for Rawalpindi test v Pakistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Russia COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia consider two spinners for Rawalpindi test v Pakistan

03 Mar 2022 02:44PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 02:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : Australia cricket captain Pat Cummins did not reveal the makeup of his team for the opening test against Pakistan but said playing two spinners remained an option in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Veteran Nathan Lyon remains Australia's frontline spinner for their first your of Pakistan in 24 years.

The tourists, however, are tempted to field a second spinner on a pitch where Cummins expects decent turn even if not from the very first session.

"I don't have an XI yet. We're pretty sure but we just want to have another look at the wicket," Cummins told a media conference on the eve of the match.

"We have got a fair idea of what we want to do but don't want to make the call too early without fully knowing what the wicket is."

It would be a toss-up between uncapped leggie Mitchell Swepson and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar should Australia pick a second slow bowler for the soldout contest.

"I think that they're both great options," Cummins said.

"Swepo is a leg-spinner, it's a real luxury to have. He's been bowling fantastically (in domestic cricket), he's ready to go.

"Agar has been fantastic whenever he's played for Australia. I think he's really grown as a bowler in the last couple years as well.

"So either of those two are absolutely ready for test cricket if they get a chance."

Australia's optional training session was cancelled on Thursday but Cummins was not overly worried about it.

"We had a good look at the wicket the last few days," the 28-year-old, on his first overseas series in charge, said.

"It looks like a good wicket. Probably, as expected, not a heap of grass on it but enough to probably keep it together a little bit."

Pakistan have lost fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf through injuries while seamer Haris Rauf will miss the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cummins would not underestimate his opponents though.

"In international cricket, you've got to have a squad to players. I'm sure that will be a big loss but it gives opportunities for other players to step up."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us