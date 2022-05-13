Logo
Australia dangles sabbatical carrot in front of Tupou
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 20, 2021 Australia's Taniela Tupou in action REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

13 May 2022 03:02PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 03:02PM)
MELBOURNE : Australia are willing to give Taniela Tupou a year-long sabbatical in Japan as part of a new contract to keep the star prop playing on home soil, coach Dave Rennie said on Friday.

The 26-year-old comes out of contract after next year's World Cup in France and has made no secret of his desire to explore more lucrative options overseas.

Rugby Australia allowed long-serving captain Michael Hooper a sabbatical in Japan as part of his contract extension, and Rennie said the same option had been presented to Tupou.

"All those things are on the table around sabbaticals," said Rennie.

"In the end, it’s hard to compete with the money out of Japan so working in with that can make it attractive and affordable.

"He’s a hell of a player with a genuine point of difference.

"We all love him and want him to stay so obviously we are looking to extend (his contract) beyond 2023."

Queensland Reds prop Tupou, currently sidelined with a calf injury, said he needed a break from Super Rugby at some stage.

"I have to make a decision over the next few months," he added.

"If that means going to Japan and coming back, I don’t know. That’s up to my manager to work out."

Tupou spoke to media after Australia were awarded the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

He joked he might be too old to enjoy it as a player.

"I feel like I’m 30 now but hopefully I’m still playing good footy in 2027 and Dave (Rennie) is still picking me," he said.

"I’d love to play in front of the fans at Suncorp Stadium in a World Cup. I know the feeling of playing there and it would be awesome."

Source: Reuters

