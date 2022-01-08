Logo
Australia declare on 265-6, set England 388 to win
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - Australia v England - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 6, 2022 Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot past England's Zac Crawley Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via REUTERS

08 Jan 2022 03:09PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2022 03:05PM)
SYDNEY : Australia declared their second innings closed on 265 for six in the final session of the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test on Saturday, handing England an unlikely victory target of 388.

Usman Khawaja scored his second century of the match and finished 101 not out.

The hosts, who have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, made 416-8 declared in their first innings before dismissing England for 294 earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

