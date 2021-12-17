Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia declare on 473-9 in second Ashes test v England
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia declare on 473-9 in second Ashes test v England

Australia declare on 473-9 in second Ashes test v England

Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 17, 2021 England's Jos Buttler and Australia's Mitchell Starc in action REUTERS/Morgan Sette

17 Dec 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 06:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ADELAIDE : Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 on day two of the day-night second Ashes test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts with 103, while opener David Warner (95) and stand-in skipper Steve Smith (93) narrowly missed their hundreds.

Ben Stokes (3-113) was the pick of the bowlers for England, who are 1-0 behind in the five-test series following their nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us