Australia defeat Argentina to maintain unbeaten start for coach Kiss

Aug 29 : Tom Hooper scored a crucial second half try in a superb all-round display as Australia defeated a young Argentina side 27-21 in the opening match of their two-test tour in San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday.

Australia won the forward battle with the dynamic Hooper and back row teammates Fraser McReight and number eight Rob Valetini giving the visitors the ascendancy as new coach Les Kiss was able to celebrate a third successive win since taking over.

It was his most impressive against a largely inexperienced but energetic Argentina who had run world champions South Africa close earlier in the month and thrive on chaos.

Australia scored four tries through hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, flyhalf Carter Gordon, McReight and Hooper and took their chances, mixed with some scrambling defence.

"It was a back and forth sort of match," McReight said. "Argentina were really good and we were poor in some areas, just really proud of the group and happy we got the win over here.

"I am really happy with the way the group was able to rebound from a mistake, come back quickly and gather ourselves. We are building."

Argentina might rue some soft moments on defence but scored three tries themselves as fullback Geronimo Prisciantelli, number eight Joaquin Moro and prop Boris Wenger all crossed.

There were enough positives for the home side to move on to the second test in imposing Mendoza next Saturday with some confidence, though they will want to be much better in possession.

By contrast, some slick handling from the Australia forwards ended with Paenga-Amosa scoring the opening try, before Gordon added a second score.

Prisciantelli crossed for Argentina’s first try following fine work from wing Rodrigo Isgro, but McReight added a third for the visitors soon afterwards.

Following a yellow card for wing Harry Potter after a deliberate knockdown, Australia had to weather heavy pressure and Moro crossed as the visitors led 22-14 at halftime.

Wenger added another score to reduce the deficit to one point, but the momentum swung again when almost immediately Hooper scored Australia’s fourth try.

The visitors missed the chance to kill the contest as replacement Tate McDermott was held up over the line when he seemed certain to score.

But poor handling in the closing minutes again denied Argentina the chance to launch a final assault on the Australian line and the visitors held on for victory.