Australia defender Carpenter ruptures her ACL, out for six months

Australia defender Ellie Carpenter is expected to be out for at least six months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee, her club Olympique Lyonnais said.

Carpenter was injured during Lyon's 3-1 win over Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday. The 22-year-old was forced off the field after 14 minutes and will undergo a knee operation on Wednesday.

Lyon they would give their full support to the defender and that she would be out for a minimum period of six months.

Carpenter, who has made 57 appearances for Australia's Matildas since her debut in 2016, will be looking to recover from the injury before the 2023 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.