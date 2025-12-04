Australia drop Lyon, England to bat in second Ashes test

Dec 4 : Australia sprung a surprise by dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon and picking Michael Neser in a four-prong seam attack for the second Ashes test starting in Brisbane on Thursday.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first on a hot and sunny afternoon at the Gabba.

With Usman Khawaja out injured, Australia captain Steve Smith confirmed Travis Head will open for the hosts after his match-winning 123 in the eight-wicket win over England in Perth.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will replace Head in the middle order.

Smith said Lyon made way for Neser because of the day-night test's pink ball and local conditions.

"With no daylight savings here, you're playing the night a lot. We feel that's going to be the best to take 20 wickets in this particular fixture," he said.

Smith said he would also have chosen to bat if he won the toss.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 and have not lost to England at the Gabba since 1986.

England shelved their four-prong seam attack, with spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks picked in place of Mark Wood.

Stokes said it was an easy decision to bat first.

"Obviously with the different conditions you face, with the daylight and then obviously the lights come on later, you give yourself the best chance to know that you're going to bat in the easier conditions," he said.

There was media speculation Pat Cummins might return from a back injury to captain Australia after missing Perth, and Smith said he was "close" to selection.

"We thought it might be a bit risky for this game. But he's certainly tracking well for the next one," said Smith.

Teams:

Australia - Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer