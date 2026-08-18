Logo
Logo

Sport

Australia drop Weatherald for second Bangladesh test, bring in Renshaw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Australia drop Weatherald for second Bangladesh test, bring in Renshaw

Australia drop Weatherald for second Bangladesh test, bring in Renshaw

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 5, 2026 Australia's Jake Weatherald in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

18 Aug 2026 12:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Aug 18 : Opening batsman Jake Weatherald has been dropped from Australia's squad for the second test against Bangladesh after a sustained run of poor form and replaced by fellow left-hander Matt Renshaw.

There were no other changes to Australia's 13-man squad in a short statement issued by the team on Tuesday.

Opener Weatherald was out for 23 and 0 in Australia's stunning nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Darwin, bringing his average to 20.36 in six tests dating back to his Ashes debut.

Queensland's Renshaw played the last of his 14 tests over three years ago against India in Delhi but has revived his test career after a strong domestic season, having scored 499 runs in six Sheffield Shield matches at an average of 49.90.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

While Weatherald is out, number three Marnus Labuschagne's place appears safe for now despite being under plenty of scrutiny after making a total of 32 runs in Darwin.

Head coach and selector Andrew McDonald said on Monday Labuschagne needed "big runs" to shore up his place in the test setup.

Australia will look to level the two-test series against Bangladesh with victory in Mackay, Queensland from Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement