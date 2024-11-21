Logo
Sport

Australia edge out US to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Australia edge out US to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Quarter Final - United States v Australia - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 21, 2024 Australia's Jordan Thompson and Matthew Ebden celebrate winning their doubles match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. and Tommy Paul of the U.S. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Quarter Final - United States v Australia - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 21, 2024 Ben Shelton of the U.S. in action during his doubles match with Tommy Paul of the U.S. against Australia's Jordan Thompson and Matthew Ebden REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Quarter Final - United States v Australia - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 21, 2024 Australia's Jordan Thompson in action during his doubles match with Matthew Ebden against Ben Shelton of the U.S and Tommy Paul of the U.S. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Quarter Final - United States v Australia - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 21, 2024 Australia's Jordan Thompson and Matthew Ebden during their doubles match with against Ben Shelton of the U.S. and Tommy Paul of the U.S. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Quarter Final - United States v Australia - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena, Malaga, Spain - November 21, 2024 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his match against Australia's Alex de Minaur REUTERS/Jon Nazca
21 Nov 2024 11:37PM
MALAGA : Australia booked their place in the Davis Cup semi-finals as doubles pair Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson clinched the deciding rubber against the United States on Thursday.

Olympic champion Ebden and Thompson beat Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton 6-4 6-4 to put Lleyton Hewitt's side into their third successive semi-final of the men's team event.

The U.S. were slight favourites going into a battle between the two most successful nations in the competition's history, but Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Shelton 6-1 4-6 7-6(14) in the opening singles after saving four match points.

World number four Taylor Fritz then levelled it up with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of Alex de Minaur to send the tie to the doubles.

Ebden and Thompson's greater doubles experience then proved decisive as they completed the victory.

Australia will find out their opponents later on Thursday when reigning champions Italy take on Argentina.

Source: Reuters

