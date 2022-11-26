Logo
Australia edge Tunisia to end 12-year wait for a win at World Cup
Australia edge Tunisia to end 12-year wait for a win at World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Australia's Jackson Irvine and Aziz Behich celebrate after the match as Tunisia's Taha Yassine Khenissi looks dejected REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

26 Nov 2022 08:07PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 08:13PM)
AL WAKRAH, Qatar: Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday (Nov 26) to register their first World Cup victory in 12 years as they provisionally moved up to second in Group D behind reigning champions France.

Striker Mitchell Duke scored midway through the first half with a glancing header past keeper Aymen Dahmen to give Australia the lead, while Tunisia's best chance came when skipper Youssef Msakni shot just wide.

Tunisia brought on the squad's top scorer Wahbi Khazri in the second half as they upped the tempo in search of an equaliser, but the Australian defence stood firm with goalkeeper and skipper Mat Ryan a calming presence at the back.

The victory snapped Australia's seven-match winless run at World Cups since they last picked up three points in a victory over Serbia in 2010. France play Denmark in the other Group D encounter later on Saturday.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters/fh

