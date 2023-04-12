Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia end England's unbeaten run with 2-0 friendly win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia end England's unbeaten run with 2-0 friendly win

Australia end England's unbeaten run with 2-0 friendly win
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v Australia - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2023 Australia's Charlotte Grant celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Australia end England's unbeaten run with 2-0 friendly win
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v Australia - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Australia end England's unbeaten run with 2-0 friendly win
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v Australia - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2023 Australia's Ellie Carpenter in action with England's Chloe Kelly Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Australia end England's unbeaten run with 2-0 friendly win
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v Australia - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2023 England's Esme Morgan looks dejected after Australia's Sam Kerr scored their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Australia end England's unbeaten run with 2-0 friendly win
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v Australia - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
12 Apr 2023 04:52AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 04:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Goals from Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant earned Australia a 2-0 win over England at a rainy Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday to end a 30-match unbeaten run for Sarina Wiegman's team.

With 100 days to go before co-hosting the World Cup with New Zealand, the Matildas returned to winning ways after their friendly defeat by Scotland on Friday thwarted a seventh straight win.

Kerr opened the scoring in the 32nd minute capitalising on a poor clearance by defender Leah Williamson to coolly slot home, despite appearing to be offside as there was no VAR in place.

Australia's counter-attacking play paid off and Grant doubled the lead in the 67th minute with a header that bounced off Williamson, who had a night to forget, and into the net.

The Lionesses pressed but could not find a way past a solid Australian defence, as they lost for the first time under Wiegman's tenure.

Australia play France in a friendly on July 14, before their World Cup opener against Ireland six days later. England kick off their World Cup campaign against Group D opponents Haiti on July 22.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.