Australia-England 150th anniversary test to be played under lights at MCG

SYDNEY : Australia's clash with England to mark the 150th anniversary of the first test match will be played as a day-nighter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2027, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

The MCG hosted the first test ever played in 1877 and the centenary match between Australia and England 100 years later. The hosts won both matches by 45 runs.

The 150th anniversary match, which will take place outside Australia's summer holiday period from March 11-15, will be the first men's test played under lights at the 100,000-capacity venue.

"(It) will be one of the great cricket events and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game's rich heritage and test cricket's modern evolution," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said in a statement.

"It will also help ensure more people are able to attend and watch what will be a fantastic occasion."

England also tour Australia for a five-test Ashes series later this year.