Australia enlists NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on Indigenous reform

SYDNEY: Former US basketball star Shaquille O'Neal will help Australia's new government implement reforms for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday (Aug 27), standing alongside NBA Hall of famer.

Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party government is seeking a referendum, needed to change the constitution, on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution and mandating consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

Details on the so-called Indigenous voice to parliament will follow the national referendum on the question, which the government wants to hold in the parliament’s current term.

"I'm here in your country, whatever you need from me you just let me know," O'Neal told Albanese during a news conference in Sydney, before leaving without taking questions.