Sport

Australia fight back from 21-point deficit to beat Wales
Sport

Rugby Union - International - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 26, 2022 Australia's Sam Talakai, Tom Robertson and teammates celebrate after the match as Wales' Ben Carter, Adam Beard and Tomas Francis look on Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 26, 2022 Wales' Rhys Priestland and teammates react Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 26, 2022 Australia's Lachlan Lonergan scores their fourth try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 26, 2022 Australia's Lachlan Lonergan scores their fourth try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Rugby Union - International - Wales v Australia - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 26, 2022 Australia's Lachlan Lonergan scores their fourth try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
27 Nov 2022 01:29AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 01:29AM)
CARDIFF : Australia recovered from a 21-point deficit in the second half to beat Wales 39-34 at the Principality Stadium on Saturday and heap more pressure on under-fire home coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales had been 34-13 ahead after 55 minutes but then saw the visitors fight their way back for a memorable win - only their fifth in 14 internationals this year.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored two tries to lead the comeback as the Wallabies outscored Wales five tries to four.

Defeat for the hosts followed the embarrassment of last week’s home loss to Georgia, which increased speculation about Pivac's future less than a year from the World Cup in France.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

