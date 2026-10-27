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Australia fight back in decisive test v South Africa
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Australia fight back in decisive test v South Africa

27 Oct 2026 07:49PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 09:18PM)
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CAPE TOWN, Oct 27 : Opener Marques Ackerman struck a career-best 95 as South Africa reached 221 for four at tea on the first day of the decisive third and final test against Australia at Newlands on Tuesday.

• Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field, only the 12th time a team has done so in tests at Newlands since 1889. Five of the previous 11 tests were won by the team electing to field.

• Ackerman, 30, playing in his second test, and Aiden Markram (78) added 158 in 31.4 overs for the first wicket as they took the attack to Australia.

• Ackerman was out when he danced down the wicket to spinner Nathan Lyon and was stumped five short of his century, a rash shot as he tried to go to his ton with a six.

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• Markram was caught on the boundary by Mitchell Starc off Josh Hazlewood, while captain Temba Bavuma was bowled by Lyon (2-51) for a duck and Matthew Breetzke fell LBW to left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly for 2. 

• David Bedingham (41 not out) and Ryan Rickelton (2 not out) will resume for the home side in the final session of the day.  

• Australia are without key batter Steve Smith, who failed to recover from a neck injury. They made four changes with Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Connolly and Lyon coming into the side.

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

• The team who win the match will occupy the number one position in the test world rankings, a position currently held by Australia.  

Source: Reuters
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