Socceroos coach Arnold returns positive COVID-19 test ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Australia coach Graham Arnold tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in as many months, Football Australia said on Friday (Mar 18), ahead of two crucial World Cup qualifiers over the next two weeks.

The 58-year-old returned the positive result after undergoing a test on Thursday as per team protocols before his planned arrival at the Australian camp in Sydney and is now isolating at home.

In late January, Arnold tested positive to the virus in the build-up to Australia's World Cup qualifier against Vietnam in Melbourne. Arnold was unable to return to the camp in time for the match, which his team won 4-0.

"Arnold will remain connected to Australia's squad and staff digitally, as he successfully did in January when Australia played Vietnam in Victoria," Football Australia said.

Australia will play Japan in Sydney on Wednesday before taking on Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on March 29, and need to win both matches to ensure automatic qualification for this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Arnold's side are in third place in Group B, three points adrift of second-placed Japan while leaders Saudi Arabia are a further point ahead.