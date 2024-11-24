Australia forced into late change for Scotland clash

Australia have been forced into a late change to their side for the Autumn international clash against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday with lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto coming into the starting XV in the place of Jeremy Williams, who is ill.

New Zealand-born Salakaia-Loto will earn a 39th cap and is the second change to the Australian side since they named their selection on Friday. Nick Frost takes his place on the bench.

Hooker Matt Faessler was also withdrawn from the game with a calf injury and replaced in the starting XV by Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

The match kicks off at 1340 GMT.

Updated Australia team:

15-Tom Wright, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Joseph Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Will Skelton, 4- Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Isaac Kailea, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Langi Gleeson, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Max Jorgensen.