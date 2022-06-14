Logo
'I'm no hero," says dancing keeper as Australia qualify for World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Australia v Peru - Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - June 13, 2022 Australia's Andrew Redmayne celebrates after saving a penalty during the shootout REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Australia v Peru - Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - June 13, 2022 Australia's Andrew Redmayne and Australia's Aziz Behich celebrate after qualifying to the FIFA World Cup REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
14 Jun 2022 06:19AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 07:10AM)
DOHA: Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne’s dancing antics helped Australia claim a shootout win over Peru in an inter-continental playoff on Monday but said he was no hero, only playing his part as they claimed a fifth straight World Cup appearance.

The 33-year-old journeyman, who had trials at Arsenal as a teenager, was brought on for his third cap with three minutes to play at the end of extra time and stopped the last kick as the Socceroos won 5-4 on penalties after the match ended goalless.

“He’s a very good penalty saver and I did something that could affect them mentally,” a croaky voiced coach Graham Arnold explained at the post-match press conference.

“They were probably asking themselves the question: ‘Why is this guy being brought on, he has to be good’.

“Maybe that was the reason they hit the post. It’s a 1 per cent mental effort to trouble the Peru penalty takers. It was a risk but it worked out.”

Redmayne’s antics were certainly a distraction. He danced along the line, waving his arms furiously, wiggling his hips and moving from side to side at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

"I'm a bit lost for words. It's a team game, it’s a team effort so I can't take any more credit than any of the other 27 (players) who are here,” Redmayne said.

“This idea was floated pre-selection that this might eventuate in these kind of circumstances and for the two or three weeks we’ve been here (in Qatar), I’ve kind of had that in my mind.

"I’ve been working on a few things in training but at the end of the day it’s a flip of the coin, it’s either right or left.

“I’m no hero, I just played my role like everyone did tonight,” Redmayne added.

Source: Reuters/ac

