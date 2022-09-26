Australia have the depth to cover injuries, says coach McDonald

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said he has enough quality at his disposal to deal with any injury issues ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup title defence on home soil next month.

Australia, who won the title last year in the United Arab Emirates, will host the next edition of the tournament from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13.

"We've got a couple of injuries, which are concerning leading into a World Cup", he said.

"You don't like to see some of your mainstay players out of the team leading in, but we feel as though we've got some options in depth.

"If anything were to happen with anyone in the 15 I think it's obvious that we've got some good depth there."

India beat Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International on Sunday to claim a 2-1 series win, though McDonald was impressed by all-rounder Cameron Green, who was elevated to the top of the order with David Warner rested.

Green hit 52 off 21 balls and McDonald said he was "embracing the challenge of opening".

"We've asked him to show great intent at the top of the order and I think everything we've seen so far shows that he's doing that," he added.

"We thought he had the skill when we did our strategy before we came over here, we thought he had the skill sets to succeed there and he's taken on some of the best bowlers in world cricket."