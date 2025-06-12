Australia hold upper hand as bowlers dominate at WTC final

LONDON :Australia took the upper hand in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s, ending day two on 144-8 in their second innings with a lead of 218 runs after wickets tumbled freely again on Thursday.

A gripping contest of fluctuating fortunes seemed to be heading for a decisive third day as defending champions Australia looked to set an imposing target for South Africa to chase.

Australia had two second-innings wickets in hand at stumps having survived a torrid spell of bowling with Alex Carey leading the charge with a late flurry of runs after South Africa had threatened to dismiss them cheaply in their second innings.

Fourteen wickets fell on the second day, for a total of 28 over the two days as some brilliant bowling made for an absorbing contest.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led the way with six wickets, speeding through the South African batting lineup as they were dismissed for 138, in reply to Australia’s first innings 212.

The day started with some resistance after South Africa were 43-4 overnight. They advanced to 121-5 at lunch with Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham putting on 64 runs for the fifth wicket.

Bavuma was the only player to fall in the morning as he drove the Aussie skipper into the covers and was caught by a diving Marnus Labuschagne for 36.

Cummins then took control after lunch to return the best bowling figures by a test captain at Lord’s as his 6-28 gave Australia a 74-run first-innings lead.

He induced a South African slump by taking two wickets in four balls to remove Kyle Verreynne leg before wicket for 13 and Marco Jansen without scoring.

Cummins’ fifth wicket was Bedingham, caught prodding at the ball to offer an edge that went through to wicketkeeper Carey, ending an innings of 45 off 111 balls. He was South Africa’s top scorer in the innings.

After Keshav Maharaj was run out for seven, Kagiso Rabada was the last South African wicket to fall, well caught in the deep by a forward-diving Beau Webster for Cummins’ 300th test wicket.

BRISK START

Australia’s second innings started briskly with seven runs off the first over from Rabada, but he responded with two wickets in three balls shortly before the tea break.

Usman Khawaja was dismissed for six before Cameron Green’s comeback woes continued as he was out second ball after also going cheaply in the first innings.

There was no respite from the bowlers after tea as Labuschagne nicked one and was caught behind for 22 and then Steve Smith became the first of three wickets for Lungi Ngidi. Smith (13) and Beau Webster (9) were both trapped leg before wicket.

Wiaan Mulder then clean bowled Travis Head for nine and when Ngidi took out Cummins’ stumps, Australia were teetering at 73-7.

But Carey took advantage of a tiring attack, turning the pressure back onto the bowlers and scoring a brisk 43 before Rabada had him lbw minutes before stumps. Mitchell Starc (16) and Nathan Lyon (1) will resume on Friday.

(Editing by Toby Davis)