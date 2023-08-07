Australia keep Kerr on the bench for Denmark clash

SYDNEY : Matildas captain Sam Kerr was left out of the starting team for Australia's last 16 clash against Denmark in the Women's World Cup on Monday, despite being back in full training after a calf strain.

Striker Kerr has not played a single minute at the tournament so far after sustaining the injury a couple of days before Australia's opening match.

Coach Tony Gustavsson said on Sunday he would make a late call on whether his best player started, and how many minutes she would play at Stadium Australia.

In the event, the Swede has stuck with the forward line of Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler and Hayley Raso, who fired Australia to a 4-0 win over Canada in their final group match.

Twice UEFA Player of the Year Pernille Harder starts as captain for Denmark.