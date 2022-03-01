Australia lock Rodda extends contract to 2024

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda has signed a contract extension with Rugby Australia and the Western Force until the end of 2024, the national team said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old made his Wallabies debut in 2017 and has played 34 tests.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the last six months or so, firstly with the Wallabies last year and now with the Force in Super Rugby Pacific," Rodda, who was a member of Australia's 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, said.

"It feels like both teams are building something special and that's something I'm looking forward to being a part of."

Rodda moved to France and played one season with Lyon when COVID-19 struck in 2020, before returning to Australia with the Perth-based Super Rugby side Western Force.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said he had been impressed with Rodda's attitude since returning to the national squad.

"He's a world-class lock and his long-term commitment to Australian Rugby can't be understated," Rennie said.

