Australia look to defy expectations against Turkey in their World Cup opener

VANCOUVER, June 12 : Australia are confident they can prove people wrong when they take on Turkey in their World Cup opener in Vancouver on Saturday, coach Tony Popovic said.

Turkey start as favourites for the Group D match at BC Place, with midfield talents Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz expected to be among the brightest young stars at the tournament in North America.

The Socceroos, however, have become World Cup regulars, qualifying for the last six tournaments. They reached the last 16 for a second time in Qatar in 2022, where they lost to eventual champions Argentina.

"We understand that not many people are expecting much from us, outside of our own people, our own media, our own team, our own staff. But we're accustomed to that," Popovic told reporters on Friday.

"We're confident that we can show them some great football tomorrow and show them what Australian football can do."

With co-hosts the United States and 2010 quarter-finalists Paraguay also in their group, the youthful Australian and Turkish sides will be eager to make a strong start in Vancouver.

"We know we have a big challenge tomorrow against a formidable opponent, but it's the World Cup. We're ready. The boys are excited. Of course, we'd love to get off to a win - that's the target," Popovic added.

"They (Turkey) expect to win, but so do most people. What we can do is try and spoil the party.

"Individually and collectively, they've shown recently how strong they were ... It's a very passionate team. The people are very passionate for the football...

"We also have to think of ourselves and think how we can cause them problems and show Australian football at the World Cup. That's our aim tomorrow, to be extremely competitive, to show that we are a strong nation and that we deserve to be respected."

Australia striker Mohamed Toure sparked concern after missing training on Wednesday, but Popovic said there were no fitness issues in the squad.

Australia have had to make do without a notable target man since Tim Cahill's peak years and lack top-tier midfielders to support their forwards.

There is, however, considerable excitement around 22-year-old Toure, who has impressed for his club Norwich City in England's second tier.

"Everyone's fit," Popovic said. "Everyone's available, which is what a coach wants leading into the first match. We expect everyone in the next hour or so to be available to train.

"Toure just had a runny nose and just wasn't training."