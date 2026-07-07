Australia lose flyhalf Gordon, flanker Hooper for France test

MELBOURNE, July 7 : Australia have suffered a major blow ahead of the second Nations Championship test against France with the loss of flyhalf Carter Gordon and loose forward Tom Hooper to injury.

Gordon's partnership with halfback Ryan Lonergan helped the Wallabies make a flying start in the Nations Championship opener against Ireland on Saturday, but both came off injured before the Irish rallied to a 33-31 win in Sydney.

Gordon has now been ruled out for the remaining two July tests against France and Italy with a calf strain after suffering cramp during the Ireland match, Rugby Australia said on Tuesday.

The Queensland Reds flyhalf has had a tough run of injuries for the Wallabies, suffering a torn quadriceps muscle, a broken nose and a wrist fracture while on the season-ending tour of Europe at the end of 2025.

Uncapped Reds flyhalf Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has been brought into the squad to cover Gordon but Ben Donaldson is likely to start against France after replacing Gordon early in the second half on Saturday.

Uncapped ACT Brumbies flyhalf Declan Meredith is already in the squad and could take a spot on the bench against the French.

Hooper was also scratched for both the France and Italy tests with a shoulder injury, having replaced Rob Valetini in the second half at Sydney Football Stadium against Ireland.

Rugby Australia did not announce a replacement in the squad for the hulking flanker.

Lonergan came off the field before half-time after taking a knock to his throat but has not been ruled out of the France match at Lang Park.

France winger Damian Penaud, the nation's all-time top try-scorer, has been ruled out of the Nations Championship tests against Australia and Japan after feeling tightness in his calf in the 34-32 defeat by New Zealand in Christchurch.

France coach Fabien Galthie is expected to make a number of changes, with reinforcements having joined the squad after being rested for the All Blacks match following their participation in the Top 14 final.