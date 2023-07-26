Logo
Sport

Australia lose Fowler, Luik for Nigeria clash
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group B - Australia Training - Spencer Park , Brisbane, Australia - July 26, 2023 General view of Australia players during training REUTERS/Dan Peled
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group B - Australia Training - Spencer Park , Brisbane, Australia - July 26, 2023 Australia players during training REUTERS/Dan Peled
26 Jul 2023 09:32AM
BRISBANE : Australia forward Mary Fowler and defender Aivi Luik will miss Thursday's Group B clash against Nigeria at Lang Park after suffering mild concussions in training, the team said on Wednesday.

The co-hosts are already without their best player, striker Sam Kerr, for the clash because of a calf injury sustained before their opening 1-0 win over Ireland last Thursday.

Fowler replaced Kerr in the attack for that match at Sydney's Stadium Australia, while Luik was an unused substitute.

Football Australia said the pair were concussed in separate incidents at training on Tuesday but that both had fully recovered and started the "return to play" protocols.

That suggests they would be available for Australia's final group match against Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne next Monday.

Source: Reuters

