Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia lucky to have skipper Kerr, says Raso ahead of World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia lucky to have skipper Kerr, says Raso ahead of World Cup

Australia lucky to have skipper Kerr, says Raso ahead of World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v Australia - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Australia lucky to have skipper Kerr, says Raso ahead of World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Semifinal - Australia v Sweden - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 2, 2021. Hayley Raso of Australia in action with Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
14 Jul 2023 01:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia forward Hayley Raso said it is "so much nicer" to have Sam Kerr as a team mate rather than facing her at club level, and that the Matildas are lucky to have a player of her talent on the team as they prepare for the Women's World Cup.

Chelsea forward Kerr is Australia's all-time leading scorer and will spearhead the co-hosts' attack alongside Raso at the July 20 to Aug. 20 tournament.

"Having someone like Sam Kerr though on your team is so much nicer than playing against her at club level, as I've done in England," Raso, joined Real Madrid after three years in England at Everton and Manchester City, told FIFA.

"Sam is an incredible athlete, she scores goals for fun and is one of the best in the world. For us in the national team, we're really lucky to be able to play alongside her."

Raso, 28, has had to overcome serious injury to continue representing her country.

In 2018 the winger broke three vertebrae playing club football in the U.S. and was uncertain if she would ever set foot on the pitch again.

"It was really traumatic for me both mentally and physically, and when I was in the hospital I remember thinking I probably won't go to the World Cup or even play football again," said Raso, who has been selected for a third World Cup.

"I basically couldn't do anything and I had to take it one step at a time, learning the small things like how to walk again."

Australia, who are co-hosting the World Cup with New Zealand, kick off their Group B campaign on July 20 against Ireland in Sydney before playing Nigeria and Canada.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.