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Australia make six changes for Paraguay World Cup clash
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Australia make six changes for Paraguay World Cup clash

Australia make six changes for Paraguay World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Australia v Turkey - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 13, 2026 Australia's Nestory Irankunda celebrates after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Australia make six changes for Paraguay World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Paraguay v Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Paraguay fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Australia make six changes for Paraguay World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Paraguay v Australia - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Australia fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
26 Jun 2026 09:14AM
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SANTA CLARA, California, June 25 : Australia recalled Nestory Irankunda in one of six changes for Thursday's World Cup Group D match against Paraguay, who are without the suspended Miguel Almiron.      

• Both teams are on equal points and competing for second spot in the group, with the United States already through to the next round as winners and Turkey eliminated.

• Socceroos coach Tony Tony Popovic shook up his front line, dropping Mohamed Toure and Nishan Velupillay and bringing in Irankunda and Cristian Volpato.

• Strasbourg's Julio Enciso is in the Paraguay attack for his third game of the tournament.

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• Australia are missing both Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie to injuries.

• Forward Gabriel Avalos comes into the Paraguay side in place of Isidro Pitta, among three changes by coach Gustavo Alfaro.

Lineups: 

Australia: Patrick Beach, Alessandro Circati, Jordan Bos, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Harry Souttar, Cristian Volpato, Jackson Irvine, Lucas Herrington. 

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Gustavo Gomez, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos, Matias Galarza, Alexandro Maidana.

Source: Reuters
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