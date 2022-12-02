Australia, New Zealand agree to extend Super Rugby Pacific to 2030

MELBOURNE : Rugby Australia (RA) and New Zealand Rugby have agreed to extend their partnership in Super Rugby Pacific through to 2030, the governing bodies said on Friday.

Earlier this year RA chairman Hamish McLennan had threatened to abandon the 12-team provincial competition after the 2023 season.

But the rugby unions said they had agreed to a new governance model and revenue sharing arrangement up until the 2025 season.

"Today marks the dawn of a new era of Super Rugby within our region," RA CEO Andy Marinos said.

"Securing this long-term partnership provides stability and continuity that the competition and Super Rugby clubs need to enable Rugby to grow in stature and importance across the region."