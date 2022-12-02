Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia, New Zealand agree to extend Super Rugby Pacific to 2030
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia, New Zealand agree to extend Super Rugby Pacific to 2030

02 Dec 2022 09:05AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 09:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Rugby Australia (RA) and New Zealand Rugby have agreed to extend their partnership in Super Rugby Pacific through to 2030, the governing bodies said on Friday.

Earlier this year RA chairman Hamish McLennan had threatened to abandon the 12-team provincial competition after the 2023 season.

But the rugby unions said they had agreed to a new governance model and revenue sharing arrangement up until the 2025 season.

"Today marks the dawn of a new era of Super Rugby within our region," RA CEO Andy Marinos said.

"Securing this long-term partnership provides stability and continuity that the competition and Super Rugby clubs need to enable Rugby to grow in stature and importance across the region."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.