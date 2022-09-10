Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia one-day captain Finch to retire after New Zealand series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia one-day captain Finch to retire after New Zealand series

Australia one-day captain Finch to retire after New Zealand series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 16, 2020 Australia's Aaron Finch REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Pool
Australia one-day captain Finch to retire after New Zealand series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 13, 2020 Australia's Aaron Finch in action Pool via REUTERS/Shaun Botterill
10 Sep 2022 08:22AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2022 08:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's one-day cricket captain Aaron Finch will retire from the format's international matches following Sunday's final game of a three-match series against New Zealand, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

Finch, who has captained Australia 54 times in his 145 one-day matches, will continue to lead the country's Twenty20 side.

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories," said Finch. "It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup."

Finch's retirement comes after he made a second ball duck in Australia's 113-run victory over New Zealand on Thursday, the fifth time in 13 one-day innings this year that he has failed to score a run.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.