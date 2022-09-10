Australia one-day captain Finch to retire after New Zealand series

Australia's one-day cricket captain Aaron Finch will retire from the format's international matches following Sunday's final game of a three-match series against New Zealand, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

Finch, who has captained Australia 54 times in his 145 one-day matches, will continue to lead the country's Twenty20 side.

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories," said Finch. "It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup."

Finch's retirement comes after he made a second ball duck in Australia's 113-run victory over New Zealand on Thursday, the fifth time in 13 one-day innings this year that he has failed to score a run.