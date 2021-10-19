Unvaccinated players unlikely to get Australian Open visa: Official

MELBOURNE: Unvaccinated tennis stars are unlikely to get visas to play in the Australian Open, a local official warned on Tuesday (Oct 19), throwing defending champion Novak Djokovic's participation into serious doubt.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews said he expected no exceptions from Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rules for players competing in January's Grand Slam.

"I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country," Andrews said.

"The virus doesn't care what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you've won," he added.

"And if they did get a visa they would probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks, when no other players have to."