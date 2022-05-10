Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia to play Jordan in warmup for World Cup playoffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia to play Jordan in warmup for World Cup playoffs

10 May 2022 09:28AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 09:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia will warm up for next month's World Cup playoffs with a friendly against Jordan in Qatar, Football Australia said on Tuesday.

The June 1 match, at a venue to be confirmed, will be six days before the Socceroos meet the United Arab Emirates in an Asian playoff at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

The winner of the Asian clash meets Peru in an intercontinental playoff on June 13 to decide the fourth team to join world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup.

"Whilst we are rivals on the pitch, off the pitch we have developed good communication and understanding with the Jordan Football Association over the past few years," Australia coach Graham Arnold said in a statement.

"So it is pleasing that we have been able to secure this match as we prepare for our World Cup play-offs in Qatar."

Australia met Jordan twice in Asian qualifying for the World Cup, winning both matches 1-0.

The Socceroos are bidding to reach the World Cup for a fifth time in succession.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us