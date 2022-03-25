Logo
Australia to play two tests in Sri Lanka in multi-format series
FILE PHOTO: Ashley De Silva ,CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket speaks during a news conference after persons allegedly involved in pitch-fixing were suspended, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

25 Mar 2022 01:01PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 01:49PM)
:Australia will play two tests in Sri Lanka as part of an all-format series when they tour the country in June and July for the first time since 2016, both cricket boards said on Friday.

The first test will be held from June 29-July 3 and the second from July 8-12, both in Galle.

The teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals and five one-day matches in Colombo and Kandy.

"There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO.

Sri Lanka won 3-0 when they last hosted Australia in a three-test series in 2016.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

