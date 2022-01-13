Australia PM Morrison declines to comment on Djokovic's visa status

SYDNEY : Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he did not want to comment on Novak Djokovic's visa status and that it was up to the immigration minister to decide whether to revoke it or not.

Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men's tournament despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary powers to revoke top seed Djokovic's visa which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major tennis title at the Australian Open.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)