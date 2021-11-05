Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia postpones Afghanistan test until situation 'clearer'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia postpones Afghanistan test until situation 'clearer'

05 Nov 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 11:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE :Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Friday it had postponed the Afghanistan test in Hobart scheduled for Nov. 27 until the situation in Afghanistan becomes "clearer".

CA in September threatened to scrap the test if the Taliban government, which took power in August, did not allow women and girls to play the sport.

"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s test match against Afghanistan," CA said in a statement.

"CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later time when the situation is clearer."

Afghanistan's remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport's biggest fairytale but the strife-torn nation risks isolation following the country's Taliban takeover.

The Afghan board has requested the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council as it looks to retain its place in global cricket.

Afghanistan's status is set to be discussed at an ICC meeting on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Taliban officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of their previous government, which banned most girls' education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar/Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us