Nov 25 : Co-captain Allan Alaalatoa will earn a 100th cap for Australia when they face Ireland in a Nations Championship fifth-place playoff at Twickenham on Friday, while winger James Ramm will make his debut.

• Prop Alaalatoa becomes the 14th Australia centurion having made his debut in 2016 and will scrum down in the front row with Isaac Kailea and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, while the lock pairing is Josh Canham and Jeremy Williams

• Flankers Tom Hooper and Carlo Tizzano are in the back row with Rob Valetini at number eight. Valetini comes into the side for co-captain Harry Wilson who drops to the bench

• Kalani Thomas replaces Ryan Lonergan at scrumhalf and Carter Gordon gets another opportunity at flyhalf, with centres Len Ikitau and Joseph Suaalii outside of him

• Max Jorgensen and Ramm, 28, are the two wingers, with Tom Wright at fullback as the Wallabies move from a 5-3 to a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench

• "We’ve taken some steps forward, grown our game and tested our squad depth this year and I know the team is highly motivated to put in a performance that reflects the hard work put in by everyone in our final test," coach Les Kiss said

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-James Ramm, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Kalani Thomas, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Allan Alaalatoa (co-captain), 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Isaac Kailea

Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Lachlan Shaw, 20-Harry Wilson (co-captain), 21-Fraser McReight, 22-Teddy Wilson, 23-Kurtley Beale