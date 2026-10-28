Australia reach 90-2 in reply to South Africa's 329

CAPE TOWN, Oct 28 : Spinner Simon Harmer struck twice in his first over as Australia went to lunch at 90 for the loss of two wickets on day two of the decisive third test against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.

• Australia trail South Africa’s first-innings total of 329 by 239 runs with eight wickets in hand.

• Opener Matt Renshaw (27 not out) and Cameron Green (17 not out) will resume in the afternoon session for the touring side.

• Renshaw and Travis Head put on 58 for the first wicket before Harmer removed the latter with his first ball of the match. Head chopped the ball on to his stumps playing off the back foot.

• Marnus Labuschagne's poor run in tests continued when he fell for a duck, caught by Aiden Markram at slip.

• The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

• The team who win the match will occupy the number one position in the test world rankings, a position currently held by Australia.