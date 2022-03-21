Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia rebuild in Lahore after Afridi's early strikes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia rebuild in Lahore after Afridi's early strikes

Australia rebuild in Lahore after Afridi's early strikes

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

21 Mar 2022 03:25PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 03:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Two early strikes from fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Pakistan an excellent start to the deciding third and final test against Australia in Lahore on Monday.

The 21-year-old struck twice in his second over, dismissing opening batter David Warner for seven and number three Marnus Labuschagne before he had scored, reducing Australia to 8-2.

Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith steadied Australia's innings with an unbroken third-wicket stand of 62, taking them to 70 for two at lunch on the opening day after the touring side won the toss and opted to bat.

Opener Khawaja was unbeaten on 31 with Smith, Australia's batting mainstay, 28 not out at the crease.

The first two tests of the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.

With Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium hosting a test match for the first time since the 2009 attack by gunmen on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team, left-armer Afridi gave local fans reason to cheer with the two early wickets.

Australia could have been in even deeper trouble but Pakistan failed to capitalise on chances offered by both Khawaja and Smith.

Looking to dominate left-arm spinner Nauman Ali from the onset, Khawaja, on 12, flashed hard at a full-pitched delivery but the resulting edge flew under the hands of Babar Azam at the lone slip position.

On the next delivery, Nauman failed to hold on to a straightforward return catch from Smith, with the batter on 19.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us