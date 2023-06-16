Australia recommends testosterone limits for transgender athletes in elite female sport

MELBOURNE: Australia's peak sports authority has recommended testosterone limits for transgender athletes seeking to compete in elite female competitions as part of guidelines on inclusion released on Friday (Jun 16).

The non-compulsory guidelines issued by the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) allow for national federations to determine that testosterone suppression is required for eligibility to compete in female categories.

The "Transgender & Gender-Diverse Inclusion Guidelines for HP (high-performance) Sport" recommends transgender athletes have plasma testosterone levels of less than 2.5 nanomoles per litre for two years prior to competition.

However, sports have flexibility to set their own thresholds according to physiological requirements.

"Sports that are not explosive, power-based, or aerobic may consider that the appropriate range for the sport exceeds AIS recommended guidelines," said the framework.

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) is the high-performance arm within the ASC.

Transgender inclusion in female competition has become one of the most contentious and divisive issues in sport.

A number of global sports federations have banned transgender women from elite female competitions, including athletics, rugby union and rugby league, citing fairness and safety concerns.

Other sports have set testosterone limits similar to Australia's new guidelines.

Some scientists have questioned whether testosterone limits are sufficient to ensure fair competition, saying transgender women athletes who have gone through male puberty may retain physical advantages even after hormone suppression.

Advocates for transgender inclusion argue the process of transition decreases advantage considerably, and that physical differences between athletes mean there is never truly a level playing field.

Australia's guidelines come months after the national basketball federation rejected a transgender athlete's application to play in a semi-professional league, drawing criticism from LGBTI groups.

Eligibility requirements for transgender athletes in elite female competition vary broadly in Australian sports.

The Australian Football League, the governing body of Australian Rules football, requires testosterone levels to be less than 5 nanomoles per litre for two years before competition, while considering height, weight and other factors.

Cricket Australia has a cap of 10 nanomoles per litre for one year before competition.