Sport

Australia retain Ashes after final day of fourth test washed out
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2023
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummings reacts as rain delays start of day 5 Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2023 General view of the pitch as rain has delayed the start of play on day 5 Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
24 Jul 2023 12:32AM
MANCHESTER, England : Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth test at Old Trafford was drawn on Sunday with no play possible on day five due to rain, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series with one match to play.

England needed to take five more wickets in Manchester on the final day of a thrilling fourth test to level the series at 2-2 and ensure the final test at the Oval in London next week was a decider, but the wet weather broke home hearts.

The result meant England cannot win the series and therefore Australia, as holders, would retain the Ashes.

Source: Reuters

